Klang district experiences sharp rise in dengue cases

KLANG: A total of 960 dengue fever cases have been recorded in Klang district since the beginning of this month, said Klang MP Charles Santiago.

He said in the corresponding period last year, 203 cases were recorded and the sharp increase this year demanded that residents in Klang play a more proactive role in preventing a dengue outbreak.

He said there had been two fatalities since December involving a woman and a teenager at the Sri Bahtera Flats in Pulau Indah here.

“Early this year alone, Klang recorded the second highest number of dengue cases in Selangor with one fatal case. As such I strongly urge the public to pay serious attention to this matter.

“It is observed that people do not focus much on the level of cleanliness in their homes and surroundings. Sometimes they think their homes are clean, but they forget about the clogged drains and water trapped in containers which are breeding grounds for the Aedes mosquitoes,“ he told reporters after visiting the Klang District Health Office (PKD) here today.

He said although various methods have been implemented by the authorities including fogging and dengue awareness campaigns, the lack of concern among the public has contributed to the increased dengue incidence.

As such Charles advised Klang residents to clean up their homes and surroundings and cooperate with personnel from the Klang PKD who conduct regular checks in the affected areas in efforts to eradicate Aedes mosquitoes.

He added that he would be meeting the Klang Municipal Council (MPK) soon, to offer incentives to local authority cleaning contractors if they could identify potential mosquito breeding grounds in the district.

Meanwhile, Klang District Health Officer Dr Masitah Mohamed said the main breeding sites for Aedes mosquitoes were in the house and as such the public must give their cooperation during inspections by PKD staff.

She also reminded those infected with the dengue virus to stay away from public areas to prevent the spread of the virus and to always use mosquito coils or bug repellent spray in the house. — Bernama