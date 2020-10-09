Klang exodus

PETALING JAYA: With the conditional movement control order (CMCO) for Klang coming into effect today, residents of the Selangor royal town were seen heading out to other areas yesterday before the midnight deadline.

Checks by theSun yesterday at Klang’s Kota Bridge, that spans 438m, showed that it was jammed with hundreds of vehicles heading towards Petaling Jaya and other places.

Klang MP Charles Santiago said he was surprised by the number of vehicles leaving the town.

He added that the decision to close its borders “did not have the input from the Selangor state government”.

“We were taken by surprise,” he said here after attending a state-level National Security Council meeting.

Adding to the peoples’ woes, he said, most started to panic-buy essential goods from supermarkets.

“I don’t blame them. We need a clear guideline or directive from the (federal) government,” he said.

For business operators, it was back to square one just as they were starting to get back on their feet.

Restaurant owner Chen Tam Chai said he was frustrated when he learned that the government would prohibit travel in and out of Klang.

“We were just about to have some income after the MCO was lifted,” Chen said at his restaurant yesterday.

Chen, 58, is one of Klang’s 1.1 million residents who will be affected due to the lockdown that was announced recently.

With 16 full-time employees to support, Chen said: “It is not an option for me to close shop. By hook or by crook, I still need to keep the business alive. The shop has been around for only one and a half years. There’s not much profit from it yet.”

He said the shop used to have a monthly turnover of RM100,000.

“However, from March the revenue was only RM60,000, and I believe it will see a further 20% drop with the CMCO,” he added.

“I’ve been in business for the past 30 years. I find this (pandemic) truly a challenge,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the CMCO will only apply to the sub-districts and not the entire district.

“On the advice of the Health Ministry and the Selangor mentri besar, we have decided that the CMCO in Klang will only apply to the sub-district (Mukim Klang),” he added.

Ismail Sabri also explained that there have been several changes in the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the conditional MCO.

He said restaurants, stalls and hawkers may only cater for customers through takeaway, delivery or drive-through and can only operate from 6am to 10pm.

Public transport services such as bus, taxi and e-hailing will be allowed to operate from 6am to midnight and Port Klang will continue to operating as usual.

Night markets will still not be allowed but wholesale markets can operate from 4am to 2pm, markets from 6am to 2pm and farmers’ markets from 6am to 12pm.