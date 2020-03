PETALING JAYA: Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah (HTAR) Klang restricted visitors’ attendance to the ward immediately today following a patient that has been infected with Covid-19.

HTAR said in a statement on its official Facebook page that the move was made to reduce the risk of infection among patients, visitors and hospital staff.

“In addition to limiting the number of visitors, children under the age of 12 are also prohibited from visiting the ward,“ it said in the statement.

The visit to the ward is also shortened from 1pm to 2pm and 5pm to 6.30pm daily including public and public holidays.

However, another Facebook comment shows a photo of a letter bearing the Health Ministry logo directed to a patient, which says that the patient at HTAR has been confirmed to be infected with the Covid-19 virus.

HTAR clarified that any changes to the visitor’s attendance and visitation time will be notified.