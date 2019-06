SHAH ALAM: An illegal dumpsite, totalling 1.2ha in size, in Kampung Rantau Panjang in Klang, near here, has been in flames since this morning, with firemen still struggling to put out the fire.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department deputy director of operations Hafisham Mohd Noor said following a distress call received at 8.20pm, a team from the Sungai Pinang fire station rushed over to the scene and found that parts of the dumpsite were already up in smoke.

“Our men are facing some difficulty in controlling the fire due to strong winds and dry weather, and we are still trying put it out.

“The task has been made more difficult as the waste comprise flammable items such as recyclable goods and wires as well,“ he said in a statement here, today.

Hafisham said the firemen are also being aided by the police, a team from the Klang Municipal Council and the Northport firefighting squad. — Bernama