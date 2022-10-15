Klang incumbent MP gets backing of local Chinese groups

PETALING JAYA: Leaders of 21 Chinese associations in Klang constituency have thrown their support behind incumbent MP Charles Santiago, Malaysiakini reports.

Members of the Gabungan Xian Tuan including Klang Hokkien Association president Goh Ah Lek, Klang Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry deputy president Ter Leong Leng, and Klang Fui Chiu Association president Louis Chen were among business leaders who took turns at a thanksgiving lunch extolling his virtues.

“Charles has a very effective team doing a very good job in Klang, so I am not sure why the party is considering replacing him.

“We don’t know if the next MP will be able to perform as well as Charles, so why change something that is working so well,” Goh.was quoted as saying.

Charles, who is also chairperson of Asean Parliamentarians for Human Rights, has been enjoying an increasing majority margin in the past three general elections from 17,701 in 2008, 24,685 in 2008 and 78,773 in 2018.