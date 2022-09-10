Klang, Kuala Selangor residents told to be prepared for high tide phenomena

KLANG: Residents in Klang, Kuala Selangor and nearby areas have been advised to be alert following the issuance of a high tide phenomenon beginning tomorrow.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the warning issued yesterday forecast that high tide phenomena will occur tomorrow at a height of more than five metres.

“We have already issued a warning regarding the high tide for tomorrow, 14th and 15th of Sept with a height of more than five meters. On December 17 and 18 last year, the tide reached up 4.7 to 4.8 metres,“ he told reporters after inspecting upgrading work on a drainage system in Taman Melawis, here today.

Amirudin said the state government has already identified several flood hotspots around Taman Melawis. Several short-term measures will be implemented by the state government including installing additional pumps to accelerate the outflow of water.

Commenting on the meeting with all agencies and parties involved to prepare for floods this Monday, Amirudin said the Selangor government will propose several measures like sending in advance equipment to temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in areas frequently flooded.

He said this is to avoid panic which happened during the 2021 December floods when most of the PPS equipment was stored in a centralised area which made delivery of the equipment difficult because many roads were flooded.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, the Selangor State Secretary’s office announced that this month, the highest sea level at the Port Klang Station is expected to occur this Monday (September 12) which is 5.5 metres at 7.18 am while on Sept 13 and 28, the sea-level is expected to reach 5.4 metres at around 6.42 am until 7.49 am.

“On Sept 14, 27, and 29, the sea water level is expected to touch 5.3 metres at 6.52 am until 8.16 am. Klang residents are reminded to be prepared to face the high tide phenomena and the North East Monsoon beginning September until December which could cause floods and bunds to collapse,” said the posting.

Meanwhile, Bukit Melawati assemblyman, Juwairiya Zulkifli through her official Tiktok video account said that as many as 13 areas in Kuala Selangor are likely to be flooded following the high tide phenomena and continuous rain beginning yesterday until tomorrow.

“Among the potential areas are Tambak Jawa, Pantai Remis, Pantai Jeram, Kampung Sungai Janggut, Kampung Sungai Sembilang, Pekan Sungai Buloh, Pekan Kuala Selangor, Kampung Sungai Yu, Pekan Tanjong Karang, Parit 4 Sekinchan and Bagan Pasir Tok Adam,” she said in a 1 minute 39 seconds video clip. - Bernama