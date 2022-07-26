Klang man arrested over road rage along Jalan Parang

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested a man after he allegedly threatened a lorry driver with a knife during a road rage incident, The Star Online reports.

The incident reportedly took place along Jalan Parang here on July 25.

“The victim was then overtaken and stopped by the suspect. The suspect approached him with a knife and threatened him by saying ‘You don’t know me. Wait until I find you,“ North Klang district police chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao reportedly said in a statement.

Police picked up the suspect within the Klang area.