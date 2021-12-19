Klang MP: PM’s visit to Klang in ‘bad faith’

PETALING JAYA: Klang MP Charles Santiago has berated Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) for visiting flood evacuation centres in Klang without collaborating with his office, state assembly representatives and the Klang City Council (MPK).

“Imagine my shock when the media sent me a press release from Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s office, which states he will be visiting flood victims in two places in Klang.

“His office could have informed me or the state representative. Not doing so, shows he’s not interested in working across the aisle. Nor is he interested in learning about what’s actually happening on the ground and how we could come together to mitigate these frequent floods,” Charles said in a statement today.

Charles also pointed out that as an elected representative, he would have taken this opportunity to explain to Ismail as to why urgent funds are needed to mitigate the repetitive flooding in my constituency.

“Walking into evacuation shelters and having brief conversations with flood victims may be comforting to the people, but it isn’t enough.

“It’s also incumbent on Ismail Sabri to be inclusive and to engage all key stakeholders if he is genuine about finding a durable solution to flash floods in Klang.

“Let me take this opportunity to say that this visit, without collaborating with my office, state representative and MPK goes against the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia, which the prime minister preaches and it’s disappointing to say the least,” he added.