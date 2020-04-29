Klang MP voices frustration over police enforcement of MCO

GEORGE TOWN: Now is not the time to flex muscles, a Member of Parliament told the police.

Klang MP Charles Santiago (pix) was referring to a recent incident where he was involved in the distribution of provisions to his constituents, which resulted in him being investigated for defying the movement control order (MCO).

“It really doesn’t have to be this difficult. And the police need not go through great lengths to make things even more challenging than they already are,” he said.

Santiago was alleged to have been distributing aid to up to 600 people in his constituency without seeking prior approval from the authorities.

He raised that the new circular for lawmakers does not mention that elected representatives need to get approval from the Welfare Services Department.

There might also be a misinterpretation of the guidelines between the police and the welfare authorities, he said.

“We admit that instead of 200 people, some 600 turned up last Sunday, but isn’t this an indication of how bad the situation is on the ground?”

Despite the big turnout, he said volunteers were excellent in controlling the crowd.

They also followed protocol as in conducting body temperatures checks, had hand sanitisers available, and laid social distancing markers on the floor.

They wore masks and gloves too.

While distributing the provisions, police arrived to inform the organisers that they required a police permit, Santiago said.

“Anyway, I have finished giving my statement to the police for allegedly not complying with the MCO. But this is ludicrous,” he said in a statement.

“The most important thing in challenging times is to ensure that aid was promptly delivered to deserving parties,” he concluded.