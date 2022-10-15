Klang MP: We are challenging carateker PM, not Agong

PETALING JAYA: Incumbent Klang MP Charles Santiago today reiterated that his decision to go to court to stop GE15 is not an attack on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

In a statement today, the lawmaker said they are challenging caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s request for the dissolution of Parliament, which he claims was donewithout Cabinet support.

“I have said this repeatedly but let me say it again. We are not challenging the decision by His Majesty, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to dissolve Parliament.

“We are challenging the current caretaker Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s, request for the dissolution, which we say was done without cabinet support.

“Now, why do we say this? Umno’s support for the dissolution of Parliament can only count for about 17% of the MPs.

“There were a total of 80 Ministers and Deputy Ministers in Cabinet, with only 29 Ministers from BN,“ he said.

On October 12, Charles sought a court order to stop GE15 from being held this year, even though Parliament had been dissolved on October 10, paving the way for a general election to be called within 60 days.

He filed an originating summons at the High Court on Tuesday, which named Ismail Sabri, the government, and the Election Commission (EC) as respondents.