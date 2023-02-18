Klang police tracking down five suspects in armed robbery

SHAH ALAM: Police are tracking down five suspects believed to be involved in robbing a family of five using machetes in Taman Petaling, Klang, yesterday afternoon.

South Klang district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong (pic) said all the suspects who wore masks and gloves, were believed to have entered the two-storey terraced house through the rear door.

“After entering the house, the suspects bound the hands and mouths of four members of the family and forced them into two rooms, while another victim was not tied-up due to his age.

“Several suspects also hit a 45-year-old female victim on her nose and body before knocking her on the head with the back of a machete,” he said in a statement today.

Cha said the suspects ransacked the room and escaped through the back door with approximately RM4,000 in cash, jewellery estimated to be worth RM20,000 and five mobile phones.

He said the five victims were aged between 38 and 70 years old.

According to Cha, the police received information about the getaway vehicle found in a residential alley in Taman Desawan, Klang, however, when the police arrived at the location, all the suspects had fled.

He said a check on the car’s registration number revealed it to be fake.

The police had opened an investigation paper under Section 394 of the Penal Code for committing robbery and voluntarily causing injury which carries a jail term of up to 20 years, a fine or whipping, he said.

“The police are still tracking down the suspects involved, so those who have information about this incident are urged to contact Klang Selatan district police headquarters at 03-33762222 or any nearby police station,“ he added.

Earlier, a video showing a group of masked men leaving a house and getting into a car went viral on social media. - Bernama