Klang, Sepang worst-hit by floods — Police

SHAH ALAM: Klang and Sepang are the two worst flood-affected districts in the state following heavy rains that occurred since yesterday afternoon, said Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed.

He said apart from that, other areas such as Shah Alam, Banting and Kuala Langat also experienced rising water levels, forcing the evacuation of flood victims to relief centres.

“We hope the public would be vigilant and get the latest information from the relevant authorities so as not to be trapped in the flood,” he said in a press conference held virtually through Klang Selatan Police Facebook page today.

Besides, Arjunaidi also advised families to keep a watchful eye on their children and to stay away from the flood areas to prevent untoward incidents.

Earlier, Arjunaidi, who inspected the flood situation around Port Klang, found the water level in the area was under control while water was beginning to rise in several areas, especially in major rivers in Selangor.

In the meantime, state Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said two hotel guests in their 30s in Shah Alam were almost drowned while removing their vehicles at the basement of the building here at about 3.30 pm.

Welfare Department Disaster Information application reported that 41 relief centres were opened as of 6.54 pm, housing 3,361 victims in Selangor. — Bernama