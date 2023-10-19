Klang still records unhealthy air quality at 9am

KUALA LUMPUR: Klang in Selangor continued to record an unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) as of 9 am today with a reading of 154.

According to the Department of Environment Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) website, 51 areas recorded moderate API levels, while 16 other areas had good readings.

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates the air quality is good; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy; and above 300, hazardous.

The API data is released every hour, based on the readings at 68 air quality monitoring stations nationwide. - Bernama