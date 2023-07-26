Klang to attain city status

KLANG: Klang will soon attain city status. Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming made this announcement at an event organised by the Klang Municipal Council (MPK) on Wednesday (July 26).

According to Free Malaysia Today, Nga explained that Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah will be announcing the date that Klang would officially be made a city.

He added that the 133-year-old town had met all the criteria needed to attain city status and its municipal council will be upgraded to a city hall before the end of the year.

The government’s decision to upgrade Klang’s status was made as MPK had an annual income of over RM100 million and possessed sustainable sources of income, while Klang had a population of more than 500,000.