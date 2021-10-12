Klang Valley folks storing water for four-day use

KUALA LUMPUR: Klang Valley residents who will be facing a four-day water supply disruption from tomorrow have been busy making preparations to ensure they have enough water during the period.

A Bernama check found that many, including business operators, were aware of the water supply disruption announcement made by Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) and had been taking appropriate action.

Owner of Annur Briyani Kampung Baru, Norafizah Buang, 43, said her restaurant would continue operating if the situation was still under control and would use disposable plates and cups to minimise water usage.

“I have on stand by 10 large-sized water containers. Regardless, I must prioritise cleanliness in serving food to the customers,” said Norafizah who had been in business for 15 years.

Mohd Izuan Mohd Dahlan, 41, who stays at Orchid Apartment, Bandar Baru Sentul took the initiative to buy a 120-litre water container for his family use.

“In addition, the tank at home can last up to two days. So, I hope we have enough for the use of our family of three. But we will go back to our village in Karak if it is not sufficient. Fortunately, we can now do inter-state travel,” he said.

Mini market worker, Harolnazlina Habib, 37, said the sale of mineral water at her shop had gone up since two days ago.

“Like today too, the large size 9.5-litre mineral water is sold out, only the 1.5-litre bottles are left,” she said.

Housewife, Sapiah Mohamed Noor, 56, said despite being concerned about the water cuts, she was thankful it was a scheduled disruption that gave her time to store water for four days.

Meanwhile, Al-Ehsan Dialysis Centre (PULEH) worker Monaziah Mohamed, 49, the centre had to shorten the dialysis period of patients to ensure there was enough water to go around.

“The number of patients present is still the same as prior to this except that their period for dialysis will be shortened from four hours to three-and-a-half hours,” she said.

She said the centre also had a water storage facility which would always be monitored to ensure there was enough water supply.

For a budget hotel manager, Amirul Asyraf Laila Satria, 25, said the hotel had to limit the occupancy to 50 percent to ensure the hotel operations proceeded smoothly.

He said staff would also keep their eyes peeled for any attempt by guests to take home water from the hotel during the four-day period.

Some 998 areas in the Klang Valley, especially in Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor will be experiencing scheduled water supply disruption from 9am tomorrow until October 16.

The disruption is due to upgrading and maintenance works of critical assets resulting in Phase 1 of the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant (LRA SSP1) being shut down. — Bernama