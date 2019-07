PETALING JAYA: A total of 1,133 areas in the Klang Valley have been hit by an surprise water supply disruption.

Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) says the three Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plants (WTP), namely Sungai Selangor Phase 1 WTP, SSP 2 WTP and SSP 3 WTP, had to be shut down due to odour pollution in the Sungai Selangor water source.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd customer relations and communication department head Abdul Raof Ahmad said a total of 1,133 areas involving 1,166,842 customer accounts in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat are affected by the disruption.

“All efforts are being undertaken to resolve this problem,“ he said this in a statement today.

The public can refer to the Air Selangor’s mobile app and www.syabas.com.my for information and latest status.

More than 758,000 accounts are scheduled to be affected by a water supply disruption in seven districts in Selangor, as well as some areas in Kuala Lumpur and Shah Alam from July 23 to 26. Officials have assured the cuts would not last for more than three days.

The disruption is to facilitate upgrade works at the SSP1 WTP.