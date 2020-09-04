Klang Valley yet to recover from water disruption - Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: An unscheduled water supply disruption from 10 am today following the raw water pollution in Sungai Selangor involving seven regions in the Klang Valley has yet to recover.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communication chief Elina Baseri said the Sungai Selangor Phase 1,2,3 and Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plants were still not operational as of 9.30 pm because pollution was still detected at the plants’ intakes.

‘’Air Selangor will upgrade the information on unscheduled water supply disruption from time to time through all mediums of Air Selangor communications including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and our website at www.airselangor.com,“ she said in a statement here tonight.

She said consumers were encouraged to download the Air Selangor smart telephone application on Google Play or Apps Store to obtain the latest information on water supply.

Earlier, 1,292 areas in seven regions in the Klang Valley experienced unscheduled water supply disruption from 10 am.

The disruption occurred after four water treatment plants, namely, Sungai Selangor Phase 1, 2, 3 and the Rantau Panjang water treatment plants were shut down as the water was polluted.

The seven areas were Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat. -Bernama