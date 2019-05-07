Klang water supply expected to be restored by tonight (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Residents in Klang who faced water disruptions since Sunday due to three burst pipes can expect to see their taps flowing again tonight.

“Repair works had been completed and water supply will be restored in stages,“ Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said today.

The water disruption was caused by three burst pipes near the West Coast Highway (WCE) construction site.

It began on Sunday, a day before the start of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Restoration works by Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) hit a snag when one of the pipes that had already been fixed sprang a new leak.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar said today that Air Selangor only realised the problem was worse than anticipated when the damaged pipes were being repaired.

“The pipes were displaced and dislocated at several spots when a new retaining wall, constructed for WCE, failed and caused soil movement that shifted the pipes,“ Xavier said.

“As a result, repair works had become tedious, difficult and risky,“ he added.

This round of water disruption comes a week after the scheduled water cut at several areas in the Klang Valley to accommodate upgrading works at the Sungai Selangor Phase 2 water treatment plant. More than four million residents were affected.