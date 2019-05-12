Klang water supply is 99% restored as of 6pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Water restoration in Klang reached 99% as of 6pm, according to Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas).

In a statement, Syabas said it was presently concentrating on Bandar Putera 2, Bandar Parkland and Taman Sentosa.

“The local service centre at Taman Rakyat, Taman Sri Andalas will continue operating to provide assistance to the affected areas,” it said.

In this regard, it seeks the cooperation of consumers not to store water beyond what they need, to allow Syabas to expedite the restoration process. — Bernama