Kledang Saiong: Entry permit imposed to prevent illegal activities, not driven by money: Perak MB

IPOH: The permit requirement to enter the Kledang Saiong permanent forest reserve at Bukit Kledang, scheduled to be effective this July, is aimed at preventing illegal activities there and not merely for collecting money.

Perak Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) said this was because the authorities had found some illegal activities being carried out there such as the building of a temple and visitors freely going in and out of the forest to the point of having picnics there.

“That’s wrong and eventually if there is no control, there will be more of such activities. The Forestry Department will look again at the proposal (permit requirement enforcement), conduct a workshop and study which will come back to us for a decision to be made as the people have been used to hiking up the hill.

“We postpone the implementation (permit enforcement) first as the matter is related to safety and the relevant Act...not about the government wanting to make money.

“In the report which I received just now, it is stated that the proposal has been brought up for discussion by the state Forestry Department directors in the country.

“This was the decision at their discussion, hence it is not wrong to implement the move. It is not about money but under the Act (National Forestry Act 1984), there is the need for a permit to enter a closed permanent forest reserve.”

Saarani said this after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Perak State Development Corporation (PKNPk) and Kangsar Hidro Sdn Bhd, here, today on a renewable energy initiative through the Hydro 2 project in boosting the green technology industry in the state.

This followed a peaceful protest held at the grounds of Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan this morning, which was led by the Member of Parliament for Batu Gajah, V. Sivakumar who also handed out a protest memorandum against the enforcement of a permit requirement to enter the permanent forest reserve.

Earlier, Saarani announced the postponed enforcement of the permit requirement for daily recreational activities in the area through a seasonal pass until further notice, after a discussion with the state executive councillors.

He said that in line with Section 47(1) of the National Forestry Act 1984, no one could enter a closed forest without a permit.

“We have to look at the proposal and enforcement and the extent of the need for a permit to enter a permanent forest reserve in line with the Act. The duration of the postponement depends on the Forestry Department as it too has constraints,” he added.

On the MoU, Saarani said PKNPk had received the mandate from the state government to boost the generating of green technology through developing mini hydroelectric projects at six locations, namely, Hulu Perak, Larut Matang Selama, Hilir Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Batang Padang and Mualim, based on the recycling of water concept.

The effort is expected to attract RM400 million in investment in meeting the approved power generation quota of 59.77 megawatts. — Bernama