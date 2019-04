PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is the fourth best airport in the world in its category. It is therefore misleading to rank it at number 54 of 100 airports surveyed, according to Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

Similarly, it said, klia2 is ranked the world’s third best low-cost airline terminal, up from fourth place, in the 2019 Skytrax World Airport Survey.

Skytrax is a consultancy based in the United Kingdom.

In response to a report that KLIA ranked lowly in the Skytrax survey, MAHB pointed out that in the category of airports that handle 50 million to 60 million passengers a year, it came up among the top 10.

It also refuted a statement that the aerotrain at the KLIA frequently broke down.

“While one train is on preventive maintenance, the other continues to operate,” it said.

Nonetheless, there are plans to replace the ageing aerotrain service in the second quarter of this year.

The airport operator said that to provide passengers with better service, there is a bus service that operates around the clock with a five-minute interval between trips.

It added that the bus service has been operating since last year and it is organising more activities to inform passengers about the service.

“Check-in counters will also be revamped and relocated to another area within the terminal building to reduce congestion,” it said.

The MAHB said some retail outlets will also be moved to make way for check-in counters as part of a restructuring plan.