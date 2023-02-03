KLIA aerotrain service suspended temporarily from today

SEPANG: The Automated People Mover or aerotrain service at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has been temporarily suspended starting today due to safety reasons.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) managing director Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood (pic) said the decision was taken following an incident involving an aerotrain that broke down at about 3 pm at KLIA yesterday, involving 114 passengers.

“Following the decision to suspend operations of the train until a period to be notified later, a total of 18 shuttle buses will be provided for the convenience of passengers.

“The buses will operate around the clock to pick up and drop off passengers from the departure hall to the satellite terminal,“ Iskandar Mizal, who apologised for the inconvenience caused by yesterday’s incident, said at a press conference in KLIA here today.

He said in the incident, an aerotrain stopped suddenly on the track, and another aerotrain that was supposed to be used to help bring stranded passengers also experienced technical problems, causing all 114 passengers to walk 400 meters to the satellite terminal.

According to him, yesterday’s incident was the second where passengers were forced to walk on the track following a technical problem with the train since operations began 25 years ago.

He said appropriate assistance, including accommodation and flight tickets, had been given to 10 passengers who missed their flights due to yesterday’s incident.

In the meantime, Iskandar Mizal said service renewal works are expected to be completed within three years at a cost of RM700 million. - Bernama