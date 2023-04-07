KLIA Commotion: Police done taking statements from 22 witnesses

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have taken statements from 22 witnesses in connection with the recent commotion involving a minister at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the witnesses comprised 12 Immigration officers, four auxiliary police officers, four complainants and two employees of a travel company.

“The Police Inquiry Paper will be referred to the Attorney-General Chambers for further action,” he told Bernama today.

He said police received four reports from members of the public regarding the commotion.

The media previously reported that a commotion occurred at the KLIA when a VIP allegedly attempted to “rescue” a female Chinese national who was denied entry into the country.

The incident also went viral on social media when the VIP was said to have barged into the arrival hall without applying for a security pass.-Bernama