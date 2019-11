SEPANG: There was a dramatic situation at the KL International Airport (KLIA) here today when heavily-armed police personnel surrounded a group of five criminals who had taken four hostages after they had failed to snatch valuable cargo.

Fortunately, it was only a drill carried out to provide cargo handling partners with first hand experience of possible threats.

The cops based the operation on the well-known 1994 heist by the notorious ‘Geng Mamak’ in Subang Airport.

The six-hour exercise specifically focused on measures and actions taken to counter possible riots, explosions and terrorist acts that may occur at the cargo area.

It was the culmination of a two-day session which started on Nov 20 with a tabletop exercise.

Malaysia Airports group CEO Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin said the company is committed in ensuring the safety of the airport by successfully organising a full scale exercise at the cargo area of KLIA as part of the airport’s readiness towards crisis management.

“This is one of the many exercises that are carried out in the year across our airports as part of our commitment in ensuring everyone’s safety at all areas be it at the terminal or cargo complex,” he said in his speech at the launch of the KLIA crisis threat exercise, here today.

“With the increasing number of cargo handling every year, holding a full-scale exercise with the re-enactment of possible threats is timely.

“Hence, as an airport operator, we remain vigilant in playing our role to safeguard national security and also the wellbeing of our aviation partners,‘ Raja Azmi added.

The exercise involved more than 300 participants from 20 agencies including the National Security Council (MKN), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia (CAAM), Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM), Royal Malaysian Customs Department, Immigration Department and Ministry of Health Malaysia took part in the exercise alongside the cargo terminal operators and airport staff.