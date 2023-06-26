KLIA Terminal 1 to undergo drastic changes within three years

SEPANG: Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 will undergo drastic changes in three years with the implementation of several efforts including upgrading the aerotrain system and baggage handling system, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the efforts are expected to restore KLIA Terminal 1’s position as the best airport in the world, which is currently ranked 67th compared to 62nd in 2022.

KLIA Terminal 1’s best-ever ranking was second in 2001, before slipping to 14th in 2013 and 44th in 2018.

“We see the position deteriorating which is a concern because of the loss of attractiveness at KLIA Terminal 1.

“We need to restore the position of KLIA Terminal 1 because it is an important airport for the country and symbolises the image of the country,“ Loke told the media after launching CapsuleTransit accommodation at KLIA Terminal 1, here today.

Loke said the quality of service as well as the ecosystem, including being friendly to the retail sector to invest in various facilities and services, need to move in tandem to make KLIA Terminal 1 great again in the world.

Meanwhile, Loke added the redevelopment of the 58-year-old Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah (SAAS) Airport in Subang will not replace the KLIA Terminal 1 as the country’s main airport.

“The redevelopment of SAAS will not cannibalise KLIA Terminal 1 in any way,“ he said, adding that the SAAS will be the city airport catering to a niche market.-Bernama