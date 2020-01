KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has forecast a 10% increase in passenger traffic movements at both terminals of KL International Airport during the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration versus the same period last year.

It said the KLIA main terminal and KLIA2 are expected to handle 1.3 million and 1.8 million passenger movements, respectively, during the festive peak travel period, which is expected to start from now till Feb 2.

MAHB acting group CEO Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said the company will work closely with the relevant authorities to cater to the anticipated surge.

“Apart from placing more resources on the ground during this period, we will also be reinforcing many measures such as managing the increase in traffic flow at the kerbside for drop-offs and pick-ups.

“Drivers are reminded to adhere to the two-minute time limit to ensure constant smooth traffic flow at the kerbside. Please also do not park illegally along the main roads as it will endanger other motorists,“ he said in a statement.

MAHB, in a special advisory to passengers travelling via KLIA during the festive season, also recommends arriving at the airport at least three hours before flight departure time and using public transport as much as possible in getting to the airport. - Bernama