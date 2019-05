KUALA LUMPUR: The Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor (KLSCCCI) University/College Scholarship Fund is open for applications starting tomorrow (May 15) for eligible applicants to pursue their studies locally or overseas.

KLSCCCI in a statement today said the fund includes scholarships and education loans.

“The applicant must be a Malaysian, irrespective of race and has been accepted by or at the time of making such application pursuing a full-time undergraduate or postgraduate course in a university, college, technical and vocational training centre or institute of higher learning in Malaysia or abroad.

“The Applicant should excel in academic performance, active in co-curriculum activities, have good conduct and comes from a needy family. Those who have obtained any scholarship or loan from other organisations are not eligible to apply for the KLSCCCI’s Scholarship Fund,“ it said.

Those interested can either downloaded the application form from KLSCCCI’s website: http://www.chinesechamber.org.my or Facebook page: KLSCCCI; or collect the form personally from the secretariat office on Monday to Friday at 9am to 5.30pm.

Completed application forms together with other relevant documents should be sent to the Management Committee of KLSCCCI’s Scholarship Fund, 7th Floor, Wisma Chinese Chamber, 258, Jalan Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur before June 14, 2019. — Bernama