KLTM closes higher at US$17,860 per tonne

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Tin Market (KLTM) strengthened to finish US$260 higher at US$17,860 per tonne today due to continuously rising demand, said a dealer.

On the London Metal Exchange (LME), the metal’s price remained at US$17,775 per tonne.

Bids stood at 30 tonnes while offers were at 25 tonnes, with the participation of buyers from China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Pakistan, as well as a local seller.

Turnover went up to 25 tonnes from 19 tonnes last Friday.

The price differential between the KLTM and the LME widened to a premium of US$85 per tonne from US$175 per tonne previously.

The market was closed on Monday for the Independence Day public holiday. — Bernama