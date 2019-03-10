Kluang fire station attended to 146 forest fires this year

KLUANG: The Kluang Fire and Rescue Station has to deal with 146 cases of fires in smallholdings, plantations and forests during the current hot season, this year.

Station chief Senior Superintendent Akob Sedek said the number of fires within the station’s purview had increased dramatically, especially in February compared to over 50 cases over the same period last year.

He added that all the fires were reported through phone calls after which personnel were dispatched to the respective locations.

“There were 20 cases in January and the numbers shot up to 99 cases in February. For the first nine days of this month (March), there were already 27 fire-related emergency calls due to the hot weather since early last month,“ he said.

Akob said that the latest incident yesterday involved 4.04 hectares of plantation and forest land.

He said that the operation mounted by an officer and seven firemen as well as six members of the Civil Defence Force (APM) in Kluang took about four hours to bring the fire under control. — Bernama