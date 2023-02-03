KM73 Jalan Kuantan-Segamat closed due to sedimentation

KUANTAN: Kilometre 73 of Jalan Kuantan-Segamat in Pekan has been closed today due to deposit of sediment from the continuous heavy rain yesterday.

Pekan police in a statement on its official Facebook page said the road closure at the ostrich landmark location will go on until the cleanup is completed.

“The road closure was made after obtaining a safety assessment from Pekan’s Public Works Department (JKR) and the public is advised to adhere to signages installed on the route,“ according to the statement.

As for the alternative route, those from the direction of Kuantan will be diverted at Paloh Hinai traffic lights to Jalan Batu Back to Pekan.

While users from Segamat will be diverted in Muadzam to Leban Condong in Rompin before going to Nenasi in Pekan.

Road users can get the latest information at the Pekan district police headquarters operations room at 09-4221999. - Bernama