KM77-KM78 stretch of KL-Karak Highway reopened

KUANTAN: The eastbound stretch of KM77-KM78 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway which was closed following the monsoon floods has been opened to traffic since 3 am today, said its concessionaire ANIH Bhd.

Its head senior general manager Radzimah Mohd Radzi said repair and cleaning works along the stretch have been completed and those heading towards Karak town no longer need to make a U-turn before the Karak toll plaza.

“Currently, both sides of the stretch between KM66 and KM70 (Kuala Lumpur-bound) have been fully reopened. All motorists are advised to comply with safety signs when approaching the contra lanes starting from Sungai Dua at KM74.8 to RM77.3,” she said in a statement here today.

The latest traffic updates are available on the Malaysian Highway Authority’s (LLM) page, and ANIH Berhad official social media channels at @LPTTrafik on Twitter and @Lebuhraya Pantai Timur on Facebook.

Members of the public can also contact the LPT line at 09-5479111 or 1-700-818-700. — Bernama