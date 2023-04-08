KMJG: Convoy braves heavy rain, hot weather to rouse the Merdeka spirit

SUNGAI BESAR: Despite the uncertain weather, participants of the Selangor state-level Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang (KMJG) programme remained enthusiastic waving the Jalur Gemilang throughout the journey.

Convoy participant, Datuk Fendi Lokman, 57, said his participation in the convoy was due to a sense of responsibility as a Malaysian to contribute to the country.

“Alhamdulilah, we have reached the end of Selangor, our spirit perserves despite the uncertain weather. We take it as one of our roles and responsibilities to contribute to the nation besides showing our love for the country.

“I hope that there will be many more groups with us, to work together, to enliven this Merdeka Day celebration,“ said the businessman when met by Bernama at Sabak Bernam Information Office here, yesterday.

Retiree Mohd Ariffin Idris, 64, also said that every time people of various races and ages waved back from the road side and check points along the way, it made him proud to be a Malaysian.

“Actually, I have been joining the convoy every year, it’s a lot of fun, this is our small contribution to the country, especially during the National Day celebration.

“We want to show our patriotic spirit that we love our country and hope that all levels of society, especially young people, will be with us, to show our love for Malaysia,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Selangor convoy leader, Normaizatulakmal Tujad said the KMJG in the state witnessed the convoy group traveling more than 322.3 kilometres (km) across five districts carrying flags as a symbolic expression of patriotic spirit.

Normaizatulakmal who is also Selangor Information Department (Japen) director said the convoy which was also joined by various government agencies started yesterday in the Kuala Langat district before continuing to Klang, Kuala Selangor and Sabak Bernam districts yesterday with Gombak being the last location, tomorrow.

She said, in the last location, Selangor will hand over the Jalur Gemilang to the next state, which is the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

“Throughout the two days of the convoy, I was very satisfied. The convoy members kept their spirit high and remained enthusiastic to sing the Jalur Gemilang song at each of our stops (check points).

“The people of Selangor also gave lively and solid support. I can feel it will be more lively if it takes place on the weekend,“ she said. - Bernama