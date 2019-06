KUALA LUMPUR: An accidental clash of shoulders ended up with a man being beaten up by nine patrons of an entertainment centre at Dataran C180 in Cheras Selatan yesterday.

Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said just before the 3.27am incident, two men were crossing paths when they accidentally knocked shoulders.

Unhappy with what happened, one of them picked up a chair and threw it at the other man, before calling out for 20 more of his friends to come over.

“A group of them then attacked the man until he was injured,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The victim was sent to the Kajang hospital before he was referred to the Kuala Lumpur hospital due to internal injuries.

Nine suspects were arrested and will be placed under remand tomorrow under Section 148 and Section 326 of the Penal Code for rioting and causing grievous hurt.

Those with information have been urged to contact the case investigating officer, Inspector Kunalan, at 014-6124325. — Bernama