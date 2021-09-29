Know what to do to stay safe but don’t go overboard, experts advise

PETALING JAYA: It is essential to keep abreast of developments in Covid-19 prevention strategies, but there is no need to be screened at whim.

The best way to stay safe is to take the advice of health authorities, said medical experts and business groups.

Malaysian Medical Association president Dr Koh Kar Chai said everyone should take note of recommendations by health authorities.

“Many are not getting their information from the right sources despite the abundance of data from the Health Ministry,” Koh told theSun.

As a result, he said people fall for false claims and start buying nano spray devices or installing sanitation booths.

“These are not of much use and therefore unnecessary. They will only give people a false sense of security.”

Koh pointed out that in a pandemic, there would always be opportunists who take advantage of the situation.

“It is important that people educate themselves.”

He was responding to recent comments on the use of nano spray devices, a trend that has been labelled as “lackadaisical”.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said last week the devices not only fail to meet required standards for surface cleaning, but could even cause health problems.

Koh commended the government for its efforts in providing daily updates and ensuring that advice and recommendations on how to stay safe are easily available on the MySejahtera app and the Health Ministry website.

“There is also a helpline that one can call for more information.”

Koh said there is no necessity to sterilise large areas.

“Regularly mopping the floor, sanitising surfaces that are frequently touched such as the stair rails and lift buttons, and wiping down furniture and table tops with soap and disinfectant is sufficient,” he said, adding that good hygiene, vaccination and social distancing are also essential.

Malaysian Employers Federation president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said while temperature checks are required at workplaces, it is unnecessary to screen all employees for infection.

“Screening is necessary only for those who exhibit Covid-19 symptoms.”

He cited an advisory from the Health Ministry stating that a person who has already tested positive for Covid-19 should not be screened again for another three months.

“Continuous testing within this period may yield positive results again but there are only remnants of the virus in the body. These remnants are no longer contagious and therefore not harmful.”

Syed Hussain added that in the Klang Valley, only those who work in the manufacturing, mining and quarrying sectors are required to be screened twice a week.

However, all employers are required to conduct health and temperature checks at workplace entry points.

He said employers should observe standard operating procedures (SOP) strictly as directed by the authorities, or risk being ordered to suspend operations.

“Employees who show symptoms should be sent for tests at once. Employers can be severely penalised for violating this requirement.”

On the use of nano spray devices, Syed Hussain said it is best to take measures recommended by the government.

He acknowledged there is a tendency among employees to breach the SOP, such as not wearing face masks because of alleged discomfort.

“Therefore, strict supervision at all times is essential.”

He also advised employers to take advantage of the information provided on the Health Ministry website, by the media and in the MySejahtera app.

“Websites such as https://covidnow.moh.gov.my are a useful source of information on current statistics related to Covid-19,” he added.