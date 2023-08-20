KOIKJ is hoped to be expanded nationwide

JOHOR BAHRU: The Madani Inclusive Outreach and Employability Carnival for Johor State Special Educational Needs Students (KOIKJ), which focuses on marketability and employability, is hoped to be expanded to the entire country.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said this programme was important to increase awareness and synergy in the community, including parents, especially regarding the need to learn new skills after finishing schools.

“That’s why I mentioned earlier that apart from inclusive education, in terms of facilities and teacher training, we are also focusing on another new area which is skills for these children.

“This carnival aims to introduce to parents and the community, the skills that our children need when they finish the education system,“ she told reporters after launching the carnival here today.

She also encouraged the community and parents to attend such programmes in order to get more information on the appropriate skills for their children.

KOIKJ 2023, which brings together industry, public and private higher education institutions, strategic partners and others, aims to help improve the marketability and employability of special educational needs students.

The two-day carnival, also features 66 innovative entries from school teachers and students in the state of Johor. - Bernama