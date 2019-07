KUALA LUMPUR: MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has confirmed that one of the accounts of the party’s educational loan co-operative business under Kojadi has been frozen by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Reportedly, this is to facilitate investigations into Kojadi having received RM15 million of 1MDB funds through Yayasan 1MDB in 2012.

He said one account involving RM8 million that is used for micro-credit loan transactions has been frozen.

“This does not affect the operations of Kojadi as a whole,” Wee said at a press conference at MCA headquarters today.

“It is just that one account has been frozen. It affects those who want to take a micro credit loan, but other kinds of financial assistance will operate as per usual.”

He also said freezing one of Kojadi’s accounts is unrelated to the SRC international case or former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s personal account.

He was responding to Kojadi chairman Datuk Ng Peng Hay, who informed the press that Kojadi has been served a notice under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (Amla) and alleged that Wee was interfering in Kojadi matters.

Wee said Ng was selectively publishing the resolutions adopted with regards to meeting the MACC at a closed door meeting with Kojadi to the press.

“He should look at all the resolutions adopted which paint a different picture altogether,“ Wee added.