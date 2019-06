GEORGE TOWN: Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok expects action to be taken after the private secretary of her deputy Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin who is embroiled in a viral sex clip with an alleged cabinet minister.

Kok said that action is likely to be taken by her deputy.

Her remarks came just as the individual concern, Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, was suspended from his duties as private secretary to Shamsul with immediate effect.

She reserved further comment, saying it was not her prerogative to speak more on the issue.

Kok was visiting the Jazz Hotel here to help promote the use of red palm oil among hoteliers and Penang Chef Association members.

Later, Kok told a press conference that there was positive response among hoteliers and directors over the possibility of using red palm oil in their dishes and menu besides other traditional oils.

She said that some of them were surprised that there was high nutritional value in palm oil.

Kok hopes that more of such promotions can be done throughout the country to help promote palm oil.

The Penang chapter president of the Malaysian Association of Hotels, Khoo Boo Lim said that the hospitality community is always looking for innovative ways to promote Malaysian products and tourism generally.

Earlier, when officiating the FMM-MPOB second seminar on Biodiesel (B7) Implementation in the Industrial Sector here, she said that the government had formed a joint committee to monitor and ensure that crude palm oil (CPO) prices will remain stable when the country implements the B20 biodiesel fuel next year.

Kok, who will head the committee, said that Malaysia was looking into establishing a biodiesel stabilisation fund to help contain biofuel prices, as well as to make the fuel more attractive to consumers.

“We will discuss with other ministries and come up with a new mechanism to ensure that when the CPO prices are high, we are able to stabilise the biofuel prices in the market,“ she said.

This was due to public concern that higher biofuel usage would cause palm oil prices to go up.