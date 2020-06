GEORGE TOWN: Penang’s iconic landmark, Komtar, was bathed in green colour last night in a symbolic display of the current Covid-19-free situation in the state.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said Komtar would be illuminated in either green, yellow or red from 8pm to 10pm daily for a month, beginning today, based on the Covid-19 situation in the state.

He said it was also done in solidarity with the Osaka prefecture in Japan.

“Just like Osaka’s symbolic Tsutenkaku Tower and the Tower of the Sun, this initiative is a spirited show of solidarity with the government and people of Osaka against Covid-19 and as a risk communication method with the public as part of our Covid-19 response,” he said after the lighting ceremony here yesterday.

He explained that this was a form of public communication method aimed at educating the community in an effort to achieve recovery and return to normalcy under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

“Penang will adhere to these standards and flash either green, yellow or red as per the Ministry of Health’s standards to indicate our confirmed and updated Covid-19 cases,” he said.

Among those present at the ceremony included the Consul-General of Japan Shinichiro Kanoya, State Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin and Penang Island City Council (MBPP) Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang. — Bernama