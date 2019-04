GEORGE TOWN: Hundreds of workers, including Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, were ordered to be evacuated from the Komtar building around 3.30pm, as a fire alarm sounded throughout the sprawling complex.

Chow, on his social media account, posted that he together with the state executive councillors were holding their weekly meeting when they received the order be evacuate the building.

Workers were seen exiting the building with worried expressions on their faces.

A state Fire and Rescue department spokesperson said that firemen were deployed to the third floor of Komtar after smoke was apparently spotted there.

“We are searching the place to locate the fire. We urged the people to follow the directive to evacuate on safety grounds.”

State exco member Phee Boon Poh was seen ushering the workers, who were mainly civil servants out of the skyscraper.

Komtar is the seat of the state government.

More to Follow