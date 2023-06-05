Konsortium E-Mutiara mulls offering suitable post to driver who lost arm

KOTA BHARU: Konsortium E-Mutiara Berhad (E-Mutiara) is considering offering a suitable position to one of its drivers, who lost his right arm in an accident last month.

Its executive chairman Che Ibrahim Che Ismail said the victim, Mohamad Amiruddin Azhar, 26, from Kampung Kota, here, was a Mutiara Rentas Desa (MRD) stage bus driver who had been with the company for about a year.

Che Ibrahim said since Mohamad Amiruddin is still young and is a potential employee, E-Mutiara is likely to offer a position that is more suitable for his condition after he recovers.

“So far we have handed over donations to the victim and the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) is also in the process of paying compensation benefits to him in addition to providing him with a prosthetic hand,” he told reporters at the E-Mutiara Aidilfitri Open House here today.

Mohamad Amiruddin lost his right arm in a six-vehicle accident at a traffic light junction on the Sri Aman Bypass at KM37 Jalan Kota Bharu-Kuala Terengganu in Pasir Puteh on April 15.

Meanwhile, Che Ibrahim said that following the incident, E-Mutiara is now actively conducting town hall sessions, especially with its 170 drivers in order to raise their level of safety awareness.

“So far, 67 buses managed by E-Mutiara are equipped with a Vehicle Management System with the speed limit set and adjusted to only 90 kilometres per hour (km/h).

“Each bus is also equipped with a GPS tracking device that allows us to monitor how the buses are being driven. We’d like to avoid bus accidents at all costs,” he said. - Bernama