SUNGAI BULOH: The 154,620 members of Koperasi Angkatan Tentera Malaysia Berhad (Koperasi Tentera) received a dividend of 10% amounting to a total of RM145 million.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said the dividend was based on profit before tax and zakat of RM184.33 million resulting in a net operating income of RM313.5 million for 2018 financial year.

“Koperasi Tentera has had an excellent and consistent record including for the year 2018. They also announced a profit of RM13.6 million on member savings for 2018,“ he told reporters after opening the 54th Koperasi Tentera annual general meeting at Dewan Perhebat, Sungai Buloh Camp here.

Mohamad said despite facing an unfavorable economic situation, the cooperative was still able to give high returns.

At the AGM, an online service and mobile banking application KTOnline was introduced to help members far from branches or city.

This makes the cooperative among the first to introduce the service in line with its plan to optimise the use of digital technology in the provision of services and products to its members and customers.