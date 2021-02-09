Korean priest pleads not guilty to molesting disabled man

GEORGE TOWN: A Korean priest, who is deaf and mute, pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of molesting a disabled man 20 years ago.

Jee Jon Hoon, 55, made the plea after the charge was read out to him by a Korean interpreter and international sign interpreter before Magistrate Rosnee Mohd Ridzuan.

The accused was alleged to have committed the act including hugging and kissing the then 30-year-old victim at a house in Gelugor in 2000.

He was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years or a fine, or whipping, or any two of the punishments, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Azlin Zeti Zainal Abidin prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer Sobini Kobu.

The court set March 15 for the submission of documents.

On Dec 18, last year, the accused was also charged in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court, on two counts of molesting two disabled men seven years ago. -Bernama