Kosma pays out over RM30m in dividends

KUANTAN: Koperasi Serbausaha Makmur Berhad (Kosma) has distributed a 55 per cent share capital dividend involving a total distribution of RM30.4 million for the financial year ending on Dec 31, 2022, said Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said the distribution of farm unit profits totalling RM30.2 million of which RM6,500 per unit will be paid in full according to the units owned by members.

“This dividend distribution payment involves an advance of 10 per cent which will be paid in stages to all eligible Kosma members starting April 13, while the remaining amount will be paid after obtaining the approval of the Cooperatives Societies Commission of Malaysia (SKM),“ he said.

He said this at a press conference at his office in Wisma Sri Pahang here today which was also attended by state secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak and Kosma administrator Datuk Zazali Haron.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said last year Kosma recorded an increase of RM237 million in the plantation sector revenue compared to RM222 million in 2021.

Kosma’s net profit in 2022 amounted to RM84 million compared to RM74 million in the previous year which has benefited the cooperative’s 1,430 members, he said.

In the meantime, he said the cooperative’s administrator was expected to hold the 38th general meeting by end of June to hand over the management to the new board members.

Earlier, Kosma contributed two multipurpose vans and three funeral vans to five mosques in the state. - Bernama