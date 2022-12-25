Kota assemblyman involves in accident

SEREMBAN: Kota assemblyman Datuk Seri Dr Awaludin Said escaped injuries when he was involved in an accident at Km 27 of Jalan Seremban-Tampin, Rembau, here, yesterday.

Rembau police chief DSP Hazri Mohamad said Awaludin’s wife Datin Seri Rozaida Noor Mohd Uzair who was in the front passenger seat was also not injured in the 2.45 pm incident.

“Preliminary investigation found that the accident occurred when a one-tonne Daihatsu lorry from Seremban heading to Tampin had collided with a Honda BRV which stopped due to a congestion.

“The impact of the crash caused the Honda BRV to ram into the rear of Awaludin’s car. The passenger of the Honda BRV suffered minor injuries while the driver was unhurt,“ he said in a statement today. - Bernama