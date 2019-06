KOTA BARU: The blood bank at Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II here is at a critical level, with existing blood bags sufficient only for the next three days.

Hospital director Datuk Dr Selasawati Ghazali urged blood donors to come forward as the hospital was facing an increase in emergency cases and surgeries, adding that blood bank supplies had gone down because of high demand in the Aidilfitri period.

She was speaking to reporters today at the hospital’s Aidilfitri open house celebration which was graced by the Sultan of Kelantan’s relatives, Datuk Tengku Rozan and Datuk Tengku Salwani Sultan Yahya Petra.

Among the measures taken by the hospital to address the shortage was the donation of blood by some hospital personnel themselves, she said, expressing the hope that the rest of the hospital’s 4,300 staff members, would follow suit.

The festive period saw the hospital treating almost 1,000 in-patients. — Bernama