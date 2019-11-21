Kota Baru UPSR students get free food until December

KOTA BARU: A local eatery is celebrating the students who have just received the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) results today with free food.

Its manager Che Suriyati Che Masor, 39, said the outlet has been giving free food to examination candidates and their families for the past three years.

“The Che Sue D’Mara eatery has been operating for 10 years now, and three years ago, I decided to celebrate the children’s success with the people here.

“Besides UPSR, I do the same for candidates who sat for the Form Three Assessment (PT3), Sijil Peperiksaan Malaysia (SPM) and the Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM),“ she told Bernama when met at the eatery in Pasar Melor, here today.

Today, 10 UPSR candidates turned up to enjoy the free food, including Safarullah Thaqif Fadli Saleh from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Melor who obtained 6As, Putri Aleesya Afrizam from SK Sri Melor with 5A1B, Nur Hadirah Auni Mohd Suhaimi from SK Sri Melor with 5A1B, Wan Muhammad Aiman Azmi from SK Kubang Kerian 1, and Puteri Nur Ain Zulaikha Abdullah, from SK Sri Melor with 4A2B.

Che Suriyati said the offer of free food was from today until the end of December and the students only had to show their result slips.

She said there were 50 items on the menu for these students including nasi ayam, mi celup, coconut shake and ice-cream. - Bernama