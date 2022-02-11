Kota Kemuning church fire: No foul play involved

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor fire and rescue department have confirmed that the fire that destroyed a church in Kota Kemuning, Shah Alam last week did not involve any foul play.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis told Malaysiakini https://www.malaysiakini.com/news/610289 yesterday that their Forensics Department has concluded an investigation into the Feb 2 incident.

However, Norazam did not reveal what had been established as the cause of the fire.

The 11.19pm incident involved the second floor of a double-storey shop lot, which housed the Kota Kemuning Assemblies of God Church.

A total of 25 firefighters with four fire engines were dispatched to the scene. No casualty was reported.