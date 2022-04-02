Kota Kinabalu Central Market busy as Ramadan preparations begin

KOTA KINABALU: Excitement is in the air as preparations to celebrate Ramadan in Sabah are in full swing, especially with Muslims in the city beginning to make a beeline for the Kota Kinabalu Central Market here, as early as 7 am today.

A check by Bernama at the public market found that people chose to buy various raw materials such as vegetables, chicken, fish, meat and eggs in preparation for Ramadan, including holding a ‘doa selamat’ (thanksgiving) to welcome the arrival of the holy month.

Housewife, Alina Tanduk, 52, said that she was very happy and grateful for the relaxation of standard operating procedures (SOPs), which allowed people to visit the public market to get necessities to celebrate the month of Ramadan this year.

“I bought these items for a week’s consumption,” she said when met by Bernama at the public market, today.

Another visitor to the public market, Sarina Samiun, 41, said that although the country is in the transition phase to endemic, starting yesterday (April 1), with various SOP relaxations, she would always observe physical distancing including wearing a face mask as self-protection against Covid-19.

“Preparations for Ramadan this time are livelier compared with two years ago. Although still subject to the SOPs, many visit the market to buy necessities in preparation for ushering Ramadan tomorrow,” said a civil servant from Sandakan.

Mohd Abas Ibrabim, 35, from Menumbok, took full advantage of the opportunity to go to the market to buy dry and wet goods, such as prawn, fish, noodles and cendol for the needs of sahur (pre-dawn meal) and breaking of fast for three days.

Trader Mel Abdullah, said that the public market atmosphere ahead of Ramadan this time was livelier than two years ago due to the strict implementation of SOPs then.

“I arrived at the market as early as 5.30 am and by 6 am, people have started to fill the market,” said Mel, who sold vegetables at a reasonable price of around RM3 to RM5.

A similar sentiment was also shared by another trader, Mohd Firdaus Mursidi, 20, who expressed his gratitude for the people who visited his stall to buy dry goods, including various types of noodles and other cooking ingredients.

“Alhamdulillah, today has been exciting, unlike during the strict MCO where there were fewer people and less income. Hopefully (the lively atmosphere with people buying necessities) will remain the same as in previous years (before Covid-19,” he said. - Bernama