Kota Kinabalu expected to see spike in Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu is expected to see a spike in Covid-19 cases when the results of Covid-19 screening tests conducted at the Telipok and Kampung Numbak settlements here are ready.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun (pix) said the State Health Department was still conducting screenings in the two densely populated localities which have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

“Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest number of new Covid-19 cases today with 109 cases from the total 346 cases registered statewide.

“As many as 36.71 per cent or 127 new cases from Kota Kinabalu, Lahad Datu, Sandakan and Kudat were detected from screenings conducted on close contacts (of Covid-19 patients),” he said in a statement here, tonight.

Masidi, who is also the state government’s spokesman on Covid-19 related matters said the number of beds to treat Covid-19 patients in the state was still sufficient and only 36.09 per cent of the total 6,576 beds were occupied.

“The total bed capacity at Covid-19 hospitals is 1,007 beds while there are 5,569 beds at Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres,” he said. -Bernama