KOTA KINABALU: The handicraft market, in front of a hotel here, was ordered to close for 14 days by the Kota Kinabalu City Hall in compliance with the movement restriction order.

Rosman, a seller at one of the salted fish stalls, said authorities ordered them to close their stalls around 10am yesterday.

“Around 10am, officers from City Hall came and asked us to close our stalls.

“After packing all our items, a team from the Health Department, in hazardous suit, came and started spraying chemicals around the stalls.

“They then before put up barricade tape along the stalls to seal off the area,” he said.

Rosman added that they will have to close for the next 14 days while only the Safma market will be open.

“Closing our stall and be out of business for 14 days will definitely affect our business but we have no other choice as we have to comply with the authority,” said the seller from Tuaran.

It is also learned that several wet markets in Lido and Luyang were ordered to close by City Hall as the government is trying to content the Covid-19 virus. - The Borneo Post